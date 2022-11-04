News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Will you dine out for your Christmas dinner or stay at home?

12 of the best places to book your Christmas Day lunch in Dacorum

Having a Christmas meal cooked for you saves a lot of washing up

By Olivia Preston
36 minutes ago

Christmas Day is a time for family, fun and that all-important dinner.

But while we all love to dig into the turkey (or veggie alternative) and pull some crackers, making such a big meal for everyone can take a lot of effort – not to mention all that washing up.

So we’ve put together the 12 Days of Christmas Dinners - featuring a dozen of the best places to have a proper Crimbo feast. People are advised to book early to avoid disappointment, as places will sell out fast.

1. The Marchmont Arms - Piccotts End

Piccotts End Rd, Piccotts End, Hemel Hempstead HP1 3AT. Christmas Day lunch from £87.95 per person, Visit www.themarchmontarms.co.uk/christmas#/

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Paper Mill - Apsley

Stationers Place, Apsley, Hemel Hempstead HP3 9RH. Christmas Day lunch from £85 per person. Visit www.papermillapsley.co.uk/christmas

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. The Plough - Hemel Hempstead

Leverstock Green Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 8PR. Christmas Day menu £69.95. Visit www.greatbritishinn.co.uk/our-menus/

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. The Mallard - Boxmoor

507 London Road, Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9BQ. Christmas Day menu £59.99. Visitt www.harvester.co.uk/restaurants/eastofengland/themallardhemelhempstead/christmasbookings#/

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
DacorumPeople
Next Page
Page 1 of 3