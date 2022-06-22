Rennie Grove Hospice Care and Peace Hospice Care have announced today (June 22) that the two charities have proposed a merger to bring improved and extended services to people needing end-of-life care.

The charities would merge to form Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care and would serve communities across Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The charities say that all current services offered by both the charities will continue as usual with the goal to deliver better outcomes from their combined resources.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Stewart Marks, Chief Executive of Rennie Grove Hospice Care, Professor Stephen Spiro, Chair of Trustees at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, Dr Jeremy Shindler, Chair of Trustees at Peace Hospice Care and Jackie Tritton, Chief Executive Officer at Peace Hospice Care.

Stewart Marks, Chief Executive of Rennie Grove and the designated Chief Executive of the new organisation Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, said that by merging, it would be able to pool its resources to reach more people with better care.

Mr Marks said: “Our wonderful local community raises most of the cost of running our services so it’s important that we repay this incredible generosity by making sure we are always meeting the changing needs of everyone in the community. We believe that this merger will allow us to do that.”

Rennie Grove Hospice Care and Peace Hospice Care will work together on future development and expansion as one charity.

The aim is to provide a wider range of services and use its combined voice to secure resources.

Craig Duncan, Interim Chief Executive of Hospice UK said: “The proposed merger of Rennie Grove and Peace Hospice Care is an example of forward-thinking organisations taking a proactive approach to securing the best care for their local communities for the future.”

Dr Jeremy Shindler, Chair of Trustees at Peace Hospice Care and the Chair of the new organisation, added: “With palliative care we have just one chance to get it right and we are determined to do what is needed to ensure that happens for people in the areas we serve in Hertfordshire and Buckingham.”