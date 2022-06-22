Take a look around this wonderful woodland house in Bovingdon

The detached house is 4,413 sq ft and is on the market with Savills for £2,750,000.
It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a dressing room, home gym, garages and a spacious annex.
Spanning over two acres, Silver Birches boasts a large sun terrace and a landscaped garden leading to a woodland area at the end of the property.
1. Whole property
The property spans over two acres and has a sun terrace, outbuilding, garages and a big garden with a secluded woodland.
Photo: Savills
2. Front doors
The entrance has ornate oak double doors leading into the house.
Photo: Savills
3. Kitchen
The open plan kitchen is perfect for entertaining and accommodating the whole family.
Photo: Savills
4. Reception Hall
The reception hall has a central oak staircase and porcelain stone effect flooring.
Photo: Savills