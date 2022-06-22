Take a look around this wonderful woodland house in Bovingdon

By The Newsroom

The detached house is 4,413 sq ft and is on the market with Savills for £2,750,000.

It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a dressing room, home gym, garages and a spacious annex.

Spanning over two acres, Silver Birches boasts a large sun terrace and a landscaped garden leading to a woodland area at the end of the property.

1. Whole property The property spans over two acres and has a sun terrace, outbuilding, garages and a big garden with a secluded woodland. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Front doors The entrance has ornate oak double doors leading into the house. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The open plan kitchen is perfect for entertaining and accommodating the whole family. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Reception Hall The reception hall has a central oak staircase and porcelain stone effect flooring. Photo: Savills Photo Sales