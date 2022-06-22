The property is on the market with Savills.

Take a look around this wonderful woodland house in Bovingdon

The property spans over two acres of land at a guide price of £2.75million.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:25 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:35 am

The detached house is 4,413 sq ft and is on the market with Savills for £2,750,000.

It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a dressing room, home gym, garages and a spacious annex.

Spanning over two acres, Silver Birches boasts a large sun terrace and a landscaped garden leading to a woodland area at the end of the property.

1. Whole property

The property spans over two acres and has a sun terrace, outbuilding, garages and a big garden with a secluded woodland.

Photo: Savills

2. Front doors

The entrance has ornate oak double doors leading into the house.

Photo: Savills

3. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen is perfect for entertaining and accommodating the whole family.

Photo: Savills

4. Reception Hall

The reception hall has a central oak staircase and porcelain stone effect flooring.

Photo: Savills

