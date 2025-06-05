Political Opinion: Nearly 5000 more children in Hemel given free school meals in Labour's new announcement

The Labour Government has announced a transformative step in its Plan for Change by extending free school meals to all children whose parents receive Universal Credit – a move that will lift 100,000 children out of poverty and provide an estimated £500 annual saving for families.

Under the new policy, 4,870 additional children across Hemel Hempstead will now qualify for free, nutritious school lunches – part of a wider nationwide expansion that adds over half a million meals every day to the 3 million already served.

This major reform covers every toddler in pre-school, every school-aged child, and every sixth former in college from a Universal Credit household, ensuring they have the food they need to learn, grow, and thrive.

David Taylor MP, Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead, welcomed the announcement, saying: “Child poverty is one of the greatest challenges we face as a country. This expansion of free school meals is a bold, compassionate step that will make a real difference to thousands of families here in Hemel Hempstead. It’s about more than just food, it’s about dignity, opportunity, and giving every child the chance to succeed.”

The new measures form part of a broader drive to ease the pressure on working families, including:

Free breakfast clubs at 750 schools – including at local Hemel schools – saving families up to £450 per year

through the Labour Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill – a further £50 in savings 30 hours of free childcare from September – worth up to £7,500 annually for parents

A comprehensive Child Poverty Strategy will also be introduced later this year, aimed at tackling inequality and deepening support for families across the UK.

Labour is committed to building better lives for working people and delivering real opportunity for every child, no matter their background. This is change in action – and just the beginning.