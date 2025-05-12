Political Opinion: Hemel MP backs Labour's new Immigration White Paper

Today, Labour has unveiled a new Immigration White Paper that promises to take back control of the UK’s borders, ensuring that immigration works for the national interest, while supporting local communities like Hemel Hempstead.

Under the leadership of Keir Starmer, this white paper outlines key changes to immigration policy, focusing on fairness, higher skills, and better integration.

Key measures in the white paper include:

Raising Skill Requirements : Work visas will require a higher standard of skills, ensuring that migrants contribute to the economy in sectors like technology, healthcare, and engineering.

Stricter English Language Standards : English language proficiency will now be required for all visa categories, including dependents, to support integration and social cohesion.

Extending Residency for Settled Status : The period required for migrants to achieve settled status will be extended from five to ten years, encouraging integration and long-term commitment to the UK.

Ending the Recruitment of Overseas Care Workers : The government will focus on training and developing the domestic workforce rather than relying on overseas workers for essential sectors like care.

Stronger Enforcement Measures: A tougher approach on enforcement, including faster deportation for foreign nationals convicted of crimes, will ensure fairness and accountability in the immigration system.

David Taylor MP

David Taylor MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead, has welcomed the new plan, saying: "This is a clear and decisive move towards an immigration system that is fair, controlled, and works for everyone in Hemel Hempstead. For far too long, we have seen the consequences of uncontrolled migration, with communities feeling the pressure on housing, services, and jobs. This white paper delivers what local people have been asking for more control, better integration, and higher standards for those coming to our country. Labour is committed to a future where we don’t just bring people in, but where we invest in and develop the skills of British workers to create more opportunities here at home. It’s time to restore common sense and fairness to our immigration system."

The new white paper also tackles the issue of low wages by addressing the over-reliance on low-skilled labour in certain sectors, ensuring that businesses focus on developing local talent and skills. This will help to protect the wages and job opportunities of working people in Hemel Hempstead and across the country.

Labour’s plan for immigration reform is rooted in the belief that a fair and controlled system is essential for the future of the UK.

This includes a migration policy that reduces net migration, focuses on high-skilled workers, and creates a system where integration and contribution are key. It is a plan that recognises the importance of migration to our economy, while ensuring that our communities and services are not overwhelmed.