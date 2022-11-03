The ‘PL4TE S4FE’ event will come to Berkhamsted

Officers from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team will be in Berkhamsted Leisure Centre car park this Saturday (November 5) for a free ‘PL4TE S4FE’ event.

Between 11am and 2pm in Douglas Gardens, motorists can get get anti-tamper screws fitted to their vehicle’s number plates to help prevent them from being stolen. Home security and crime prevention advice to help keep homes and vehicles will be given to those who attend.

Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Sarah Anderson said: “Theft of car number plates can be hugely inconvenient, and stolen plates can subsequently be used by criminals for offences such as bilking (theft of petrol) or evading speed camera fines.”

Sergeant Anderson explained: “It takes just minutes for the screws to be fitted and the service is completely free of charge.”