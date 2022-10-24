Police are looking for the owners of two bikes found in Berkhamsted that they believe were stolen.

The bikes were recovered from a garage following intelligence that it may be being used to store stolen property.

Investigating officer PC Charlie Groh said: “We are releasing the images of these bikes that were recovered as we suspect they may have been stolen and are hoping to reunite them with their rightful owners.”

Do you recognise these bikes?

PC Groh added: “If you think one of the bikes may belong to you, or if you have any further information you think may assist with our investigation, please get in contact with me quoting your crime reference number or proof of ownership at [email protected].”

People can register their bikes here. If your bike is stolen, this national database can help you to find it.