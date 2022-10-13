A stolen dark blue Citroen Picasso was spotted by police in Warners End yesterday (October 12) and was later found dumped on Pipit Walk by a police helicopter.

Now, Hertfordshire Constabulary are asking witnesses and people with information and video footage to help them as they search for the driver.

The car was first seen around 3.20pm in Warners End and stopped on Long Chaulden, at the Boxted Road junction.

Did you see anything involving the vehicle?

Attempts were made to arrest the driver but despite efforts to stop the vehicle, it was driven away from the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage, including of the

Citroen before the incident, are urged to contact the police.