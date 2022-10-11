Cat owners are being warned to take care after two beloved family pets were shot with a pellet gun on the same Hemel Hempstead street.

One of the cats was so badly injured it had to have its leg amputated, while the other was shot in the neck.

Luckily both cats survived their ordeal.

Now Hertfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses and any information that could help the investigation into the cruel attacks on Springfield Road.

On September 13 a seven-month-old ginger and white cat returned home with an injury to its neck. Vets found a pellet lodged in its neck and the pet needed surgery to remove it.

A week later, on September 20, a black cat wearing a pink collar and bell came home with a leg injury.

Vets found that a pellet had shattered the bone, and recommended the leg should be amputated.

PC Max Robinson said: “This is a really traumatic time for the owners and their beloved pets and investigations are continuing to establish how they became injured.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Max Robinson here or PCSO Olivia Finlay here and quote the relevant crime reference number.