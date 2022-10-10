Man in his 20s suffers life-threatening head injury after Hemel Hempstead collision

A man in his 20s is in hospital with life-threatening head injuries following a collision in Hemel Hempstead yesterday morning (October 9).

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the single-vehicle collision that happened in Felden Lane at around 7am on Sunday.

A white Audi A1 was travelling along the road, believed to have been heading away from the A4251, when it struck a mud bank and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, a man aged in his 20s, sustained a head injury and remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Nick Kane, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Investigations are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around the collision.

"As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the vehicle travelling in the area prior to it, to please get in touch.

“If you have a dash cam fitted, please review any footage and contact us if you have captured anything of note.”