Crime has risen over the last year in Dacorum, official police records reveal.

Hertfordshire Constabulary recorded 9,304 offences in Dacorum in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 5% compared to the previous year, when there were 8,848.

Here for the figures for the borough

However, at 59.8 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 91.3.

The figures come as a victim support group says “women deserve better” after a sharp rise in violent and sexual offences led to a record high for police-recorded crime in England and Wales.

Of the crimes recorded in Dacorum over the last 12 months, 293 were sexual offences – an increase of 13% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 3,058 to 3,308 over this period.

Advertisement

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 14%, from 973 incidents to 1,112.

Across England and Wales there were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20% from 59,046 in 2019-20.

The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015-16.

Reacting to the figures, Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.

Advertisement

Nationally, domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up 6% on the previous 12 months and up 14% in 2019-20.

Some of this increase “may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years,” the ONS added.

At 22.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 26.5.

Advertisement

Crimes recorded in Dacorum included:

293 sexual offences, a rise of 13%

3,308 violent offences, a rise of 8%

976 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 10%

Advertisement

314 drug offences, down 6%

65 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, a decrease of 10

584 public order offences, down 14%

3,510 theft offences, a rise of 7%

Advertisement

727 stalking and harassment offences, up slightly

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is good to see an 8% rise in the volume of charges for rape offences. However, the volume of rapes and sexual offences is very concerning.

“Some of the increase in reporting can be attributed to more victims coming forward, and we welcome that, as these crimes can all too often be hidden."

“We need the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to do more and raise the bar, so that victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars,” they added.

Advertisement

The Home Office said it was glad to see an increase in the number of charges for sexual offences, but was concerned by the rising number of offences.