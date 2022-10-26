Hemel man who fled police jailed after pleading guilty to dangerous driving

A 24-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed after he plead guilty to dangerous driving and other driving offences following an incident in the town on October 12.

Ben Wilde, of Oak Street, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 25) where he pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and driving a vehicle uninsured.

Wilde was sentenced to a year in prison, ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge, banned from driving for 42 months and required to pass an extended driving test after this period.

He was ordered to pay £187

Around 2.30pm on the day of the incident, police officers attempted to stop a blue Citroen Picasso in Warners End.

The vehicle came to a halt on Long Chaulden, at the Boxted Road junction, and Hertfordshire Police attempted to arrest the driver. Despite efforts from officers to stop the vehicle, it was driven away from the scene.

A police helicopter used to search the area found the car abandoned on Pipit Walk.

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Paul Burton, of the Local Crime Unit, said: “Following this incident, enquires to identify and locate the driver were successful which resulted inthe arrest and charge of Ben Wilde.”

DS Burton added: “Thankfully nobody was injured during the incident, however, the manner of his driving on that day put the safety of members of the community at risk.