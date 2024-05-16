Riverside Shopping Centre shines a light on Mental Health Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Riverside Shopping Centre has been highlighting small ways that people can get involved in Mental Health Awareness Week across their social media.

The shopping centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, has been offering moments of reflection across social media, highlighting ways that their followers can pause and take some time for self-care to boost mental health.

Riverside Shopping Centre has been offering advice on services such as Anytime Fitness in light of this year’s theme #MomentsforMovement, colouring sheets free to download on the website for children and adults, and other products that may have benefits for self-care.

In addition, the shopping centre took time to draw attention to local services, charities and organisations that can provide help or signposting options for those that may be struggling.

