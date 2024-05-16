Riverside Shopping Centre shines a light on Mental Health Awareness Week
The shopping centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, has been offering moments of reflection across social media, highlighting ways that their followers can pause and take some time for self-care to boost mental health.
Riverside Shopping Centre has been offering advice on services such as Anytime Fitness in light of this year’s theme #MomentsforMovement, colouring sheets free to download on the website for children and adults, and other products that may have benefits for self-care.
In addition, the shopping centre took time to draw attention to local services, charities and organisations that can provide help or signposting options for those that may be struggling.
Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “This Mental Health Awareness Week, we are proud to be showcasing small ways that our shoppers can indulge in a little bit of self-care. Mental health is still considered to be a taboo topic by many, but by highlighting ways to provide yourself with a small break from the busyness of life, we hope that it encourages people to take some time to reflect on their mental well-being. We recommend taking a look at our local groups that may be able to provide further assistance to anyone struggling also, available on our website.”