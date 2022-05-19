The cost of petrol and diesel has hit new record highs, and new figures show that the average price of a litre of petrol has now reached 167.3p while diesel is at 180.9p.
That means both are now more expensive than in mid-March before a 5p per litre cut in the fuel duty rate
So where’s the best place to fill your tank in Dacorum?
Here is where to buy the cheapest petrol and diesel in the area according to PetrolPrices.
Sainsburys Apsley Mill
London Road, HP3 9QZ
Unleaded: 159.9p
Diesel: 175.9p
Forest Hemel Service Station
London Road, HP3 9BE
Unleaded: 164p
Diesel: 177.9p
MFG Apsley
London Road, HP3 9SP
Unleaded: 164.9p
Diesel: 179.9p
Shell Hunton Bridge
Watford Road, WD4 8RD
Unleaded: 165.9p
Diesel: 179.9p
Queensway Service Station
Queensway, HP2 5HD
Unleaded: 166.9p
Diesel: 182.9p
Dacorum Service Station
Warners End Road, HP1 3QF
Unleaded: 166.9p
Diesel: 181.9p
Co-Op Cupid Green
Redbourn Road, HP2 7BA
Unleaded: 167.9p
Diesel: 181.9p
Shell Bourne End
A41 Service Area, HP1 2SB
Unleaded: 167.9p
Diesel: 181.9p