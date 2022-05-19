The cost of petrol and diesel has hit new record highs, and new figures show that the average price of a litre of petrol has now reached 167.3p while diesel is at 180.9p.

That means both are now more expensive than in mid-March before a 5p per litre cut in the fuel duty rate

So where’s the best place to fill your tank in Dacorum?

The price of fuel has rocketed recently.

Here is where to buy the cheapest petrol and diesel in the area according to PetrolPrices.

Sainsburys Apsley Mill

London Road, HP3 9QZ

Unleaded: 159.9p

Diesel: 175.9p

Forest Hemel Service Station

London Road, HP3 9BE

Unleaded: 164p

Diesel: 177.9p

MFG Apsley

London Road, HP3 9SP

Unleaded: 164.9p

Diesel: 179.9p

Shell Hunton Bridge

Watford Road, WD4 8RD

Unleaded: 165.9p

Diesel: 179.9p

Queensway Service Station

Queensway, HP2 5HD

Unleaded: 166.9p

Diesel: 182.9p

Dacorum Service Station

Warners End Road, HP1 3QF

Unleaded: 166.9p

Diesel: 181.9p

Co-Op Cupid Green

Redbourn Road, HP2 7BA

Unleaded: 167.9p

Diesel: 181.9p

Shell Bourne End

A41 Service Area, HP1 2SB

Unleaded: 167.9p