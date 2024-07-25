Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Approximately 10 million people in the UK experience headaches every day.

Headaches and migraine-related issues are among the most common neurological reasons for visiting A&E.

There are different types of headaches, each with their own symptoms and treatment options.

Well Pharmacist, George Sandhu breaks down the five different types of headaches and you can identify them.

An estimated 10 million people in the UK live with migraines according to the Migraine Trust, with around three million workdays lost every year due to headaches, costing the economy around £4.4 billion.

Not only are headaches disruptive to our lives, they are also the most common neurological reason for visiting A&E and can cause distress due to their painful symptoms.

To help you understand what type of headache you have, its symptoms, possible treatment options and when to seek medical advice, Sandhu outlines the five different types of headaches below:

Tension headaches

Tension headaches are very common and can often be caused by stress, sleep problems and caffeine. Symptoms include a pain on both sides of your head, face or neck and feeling like something is pressing or being tightened around your head. The affected area can often feel tender, and your head may hurt more when touched.

Treatments: Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers such as ibuprofen or paracetamol. Pharmacy staff can also advise customers to maintain good posture, manage stress through relaxation techniques, take regular breaks if working on screens, and stay hydrated.

Migraines

Migraines commonly present as a very bad headache with throbbing pain on one side, they are more severe than regular headaches and present as two types - migraines with and without aura.

Migraine with Aura

Migraine with Aura can be very disturbing for the customer as symptoms include visual disturbances (flashing lights, blind spots), numbness or tingling, difficulty speaking, followed by a headache with throbbing pain. Aura should not last for more than an hour.

Treatments: Pharmacy staff can suggest OTC pain relievers and anti-nausea medications if required but some customers should be referred to their GP if they need prescription medication.

Pharmacy staff can also advise patients to keep a migraine diary to help track and identify migraine triggers, for some people this can be certain foods.

Migraines without Aura

Migraines without aura are similar to migraines with aura, often triggered by stress, hormonal changes, and certain foods or drinks.

Symptoms include moderate to severe headache on one side of the head, sensitivity to light, sound, and smells, nausea or vomiting.

Treatments: Similar to migraine with aura, OTC pain relievers, and anti-nausea medications can help relieve the patient. Pharmacy staff can advise customers to maintain regular sleep and eating habits, stay hydrated and avoid known triggers.

Cluster headaches

Cluster headaches are severely painful bouts of headaches that can last for prolonged periods of time, they can occur multiple times a day and continue for weeks or months.

The main symptoms are a sharp, severe burning or piercing pain typically around one eye, which can cause watering of the eye. They can also trigger nausea and often start and stop quickly lasting between 15 minutes and three hours.

The exact cause of cluster headaches is unknown, they’re more common in men in their 30s and 40s, of if they run in your family. Some sufferers can identify triggers like smoking, consuming alcohol, perfume and other strong smells.

Treatments: If a patient suspects they have cluster headaches and painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen do not help, they should be referred to the GP. There is no cure for cluster headaches, but a specialist may recommend some treatments to help ease and prevent symptoms.

Sinus Headaches

Sinus headaches are caused by inflammation of the sinuses, usually when you have a sinus infection. The symptoms include pain, swelling and tenderness around your cheeks, eyes or forehead. You may also suffer with a blocked nose, reduced sense or smell, green or yellow mucus discharge for your nose and a high fever.

Treatments: Sinusitis is one of the conditions treatable through the Pharmacy First service. Over the counter treatments include decongestants, saline nasal sprays, antihistamines if symptoms are being caused by an allergy, and OTC pain relief. Pharmacy staff can also advise customers to stay hydrated and apply warm compresses to the affected area.

When to see a doctor about a headache?

If you experience any of the headaches outlined above, it’s important to know when to see your GP. According to the NHS, you should arrange an urgent GP appointment, if you or your child has a severe headache and:

Jaw pain when eating

Blurred or double vision

A sore scalp

Numbness or weakness in the arms or legs

A headache that wakes them at night/morning

A headache triggered or made worse by coughing, sneezing or bending down

A headache with a squint (where the eyes point in different directions) or an inability to look upward

When to call 999 for a headache?

In more serious cases, do not hesitate to call 999 or rush to hospital if you experience:

A head injury – for example, from a fall or accident

A headache that came on suddenly and is extremely painful

Sudden problems communicating, remembering things, swallowing, balancing or walking

Experiencing a loss of vision

Feel drowsy or confused

A very high temperature and symptoms of meningitis

The white part of the eye is red

A headache that starts within 5 days of a head injury

Understanding what type of headache you have, any patterns, triggers, or symptoms could help you take preventive measures to reduce the frequency and severity of episodes in the future.