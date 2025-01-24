Major donation secures cutting-edge technology for local breast cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boot Out Breast Cancer drives West Herts Hospitals Charity’s £200,000 Breast Cancer Appeal to success with a transformative donation of nearly £140,000.

Boot Out Breast Cancer, a charity dedicated to providing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment for NHS breast cancer patients, has made a major donation of nearly £140,000 to West Herts Hospitals Charity’s Breast Cancer Appeal.

The donation has enabled the purchase of two Savi Scout surgical guidance systems, completing the appeal’s £200,000 fundraising target and revolutionising breast cancer treatment for local patients.

The new surgical guidance systems use radar technology to detect and pinpoint cancer within one millimetre, enabling the precise removal of cancerous tissue. This equipment will be based at St Albans City Hospital, where patients from across West Herts – including Hemel Hempstead are treated.

Participants from the Titty Trail sponsored trek in November.

Lee-Min Lai, Consultant Breast Surgeon at West Herts Hospitals, highlighted the impact of this new technology:"The Savi Scout systems are a game-changer for breast cancer surgery. They enable us to perform more accurate and less invasive procedures, which leads to improved outcomes and a better experience for our patients. We are incredibly grateful to Debbie and everyone who has supported this appeal and helped bring this advanced technology to West Herts Hospitals."

Debbie Dowie, founder of Boot Out Breast Cancer and a breast cancer survivor, explained her donation to the appeal:"When I learned about West Herts Hospitals Charity’s appeal for the Savi Scout systems, I knew I had to help. The NHS needs the latest diagnostic equipment to provide the best care possible, and Boot Out Breast Cancer is committed to ensuring every penny we raise supports this mission. It’s an honour to contribute to such a vital cause and make a difference for local breast cancer patients."

West Herts Hospitals Charity - the official charity for West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – launched the appeal in September 2024.

In addition to the major donation from Boot Out Cancer, other fundraising successes from the appeal include:• £31,000 raised by the Titty Trail – an 11-mile fundraising trek on Sunday 3 November, from Watford General Hospital to St Albans City Hospital’s breast unit.• £5,000 donated by the Shanly Foundation • £700 raised by St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in South Oxhey.• £2,000 from The Hospital Saturday Fund.• £2,000 from All Aboard Charity Shops• £2,400 raised from a Christmas fête organised by Janet Perry, Louise Curtis and Alison Warner (Alison is a committee member of the Abbots Langley Tough 10, a popular village race that fundraised for the breast cancer appeal).

Pictured outside Watford General are Consultant Breast Surgeon at West Herts Hospitals, Miss Lee Min Lai, and Debbie Dowie, Founder & Volunteer Chair - Boot Out Breast Cancer.

Alison Rosen, CEO of West Herts Hospitals Charity shared her gratitude:“We are incredibly grateful to Debbie and Boot Out Breast Cancer for their extraordinary generosity. Their support, along with contributions from our incredible community, has made this appeal a huge success, transforming breast cancer treatment available in West Herts. On behalf of everyone at West Herts Hospitals Charity, thank you to Boot Out Breast Cancer and to everyone who has contributed to this appeal."By funding the technology, donors and supporters have played a vital role in improving outcomes for breast cancer patients in the local community.