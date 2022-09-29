AJM Healthcare is to take over wheelchair services for people in Hertfordshire who get theirs from the NHS.

From Saturday (October 1), the provider will run their services from two locations in the county.

The current wheelchair service run by Millbrook Healthcare in Welwyn Garden City will close after tomorrow (September 30).

Here is where the new NHS wheelchair services will be run from

AJM will provide a full range of services to wheelchair users and their carers including clinical assessments, specialist seating, wheelchair repairs and maintenance.

It will also have delivery and collection services.

Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board appointed AJM Healthcare following a rigorous procurement and selection process that included NHS clinicians, managers, and representatives of NHS patients.

Kumar Moorthy is a wheelchair service user and Healthwatch representative who was involved with the procurement process.

He said that he welcomes the fact that wheelchair users and carers have been involved throughout – from making suggestions that helped shape the requirements for the new service to interviewing bidders.

Kumar added: “It should help to make sure that we end up with a service that’s truly focused on meeting the needs whilst at the same time enhancing the experience of customers.”

The wheelchair services will be provided from Unit 5, Centrus, Mead Lane, Hertford SG13 7GX and Unit 5B, Vale Industrial Estate, Tolpits Lane, Watford WD18 9QP.

Dr Jane Halpin, Chief Executive Officer of Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board said that the board is looking forward to working with AJM Healthcare in their provision of wheelchair services across Hertfordshire.

Dr Halpin added: “We are pleased that AJM have a strong track record of delivering safe, high-quality, customer-focused services and will be working to deliver wider benefits including providing a service with strong green credentials.”

Guy Eatherington, Business Development and Customer Relations Director, AJM Healthcare said, “I am delighted to welcome wheelchair users, their families, and carers to the AJM Healthcare NHS wheelchair service from 1 October.”

