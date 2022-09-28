People in Dacorum are asked to register their donation decision and talk to their families about organ donation this week.

NHS Blood and Transplant and West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust are calling on residents to register this Organ Donation Week (September 26 to October 2).

Specialist organ donation nurse at Watford General Hospital Becky Gorf said: “We need more people in Hertfordshire to register their decision and talk with their loved ones about organ donation to give them the certainty they need to support their organ donation decision.”

Have you registered your decision yet?

Over 6,500 people are waiting for a transplant in the UK, with almost 70 people waiting for a kidney.

Despite around 530,000 in the county already declaring their decisions on the NHS Organ Donor Register, people need to discuss their choice with their families so they support the decision if the time comes.

The organ donation law has changed in England, Scotland and Wales but family members are still consulted before the donation goes ahead.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant said: “With the increase in the number of people waiting for transplants, it’s more important than ever to register your organ donation decision and make it known to your family and friends.”

He urged all family members to take a moment this Organ Donation Week to register and share their decision.

