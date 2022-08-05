Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Dacorum.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Dacorum, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

1. Haverfield Surgery At Haverfield Surgery on Langley Hill, Kings Langley, 95% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good with 2% rating it as poor. Photo: Abode Stock Photo Sales

2. Archway Surgery At Archway Surgery on High Street, Bovingdon, 90% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, with 6% rating it as poor. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Everest House Surgery At Everest House Surgery on Everest Way, Hemel Hempstead, 82% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good with 7% rating it as poor. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Fernville Surgery At Fernville Surgery on Midland Road, Hemel Hempstead, 79% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good with 8% rating it as poor. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales