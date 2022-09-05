News you can trust since 1858
Patient group to hold community meeting in Berkhamsted to discuss Dacorum's NHS services

The group will hold a presentation next week

By Olivia Preston
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:53 pm

A patient-centred organisation is to hold a public meeting in Berkhamsted for people to discuss NHS services and the future of West Herts Teaching Hospital NHS Trust.

The presentation by West Herts 21 Century Hospital Solution will feature analysis of the current situation in Dacorum and sustainable solutions to the issues the NHS faces.

Pictured: An aerial visualisation by West Herts 21 Century Hospital Solution

Community groups, councillors and MP Mike Penning have been invited to the meeting, which will be held on September 14 in Berkhamsted Town Hall at 7.30pm.

