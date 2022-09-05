Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A patient-centred organisation is to hold a public meeting in Berkhamsted for people to discuss NHS services and the future of West Herts Teaching Hospital NHS Trust.

The presentation by West Herts 21 Century Hospital Solution will feature analysis of the current situation in Dacorum and sustainable solutions to the issues the NHS faces.

Pictured: An aerial visualisation by West Herts 21 Century Hospital Solution

