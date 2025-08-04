Cases of gonorrhoea are at the highest levels since records began 🚨

Sexual health clinics will now be able to offer a free vaccine to patients at highest risk of gonorrhoea.

The 4CMenB vaccine will help protect those most at risk of gonorrhoea — potentially avoiding up to 100,000 infections.

Diagnoses of gonorrhoea have reached their highest levels since records began.

A new vaccine will be offered to those at most risk of gonorrhoea, in a world first from the NHS.

Cases of gonorrhoea are at the highest levels since records began, with 85,000 cases of the disease reported in England in 2023, three times higher than that of 2012.

This vaccine will protect thousands of people and help combat increasing levels of antibiotic-resistant strains of the disease.

The 4CMenB vaccine, which will be available from August 4, will help protect those most at risk of gonorrhoea. Potentially avoiding up to 100,000 cases of the infection, while easing pressure on vital NHS services.

Consultant Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Sema Mandal, said: “This rollout is hugely welcome as we’re currently seeing very concerning numbers of gonorrhoea, including even more worryingly antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea. The vaccine will give much-needed protection to those that need it most - making the UK a world leader in the fight against gonorrhoea.

“Sexually transmitted infections aren’t just an inconvenience – they can have a major impact on your health and your sexual partners, so if offered, I strongly urge you to get these jabs; you’ll be protecting yourself as well as others. Don’t put it off and regret it later.”

What are the symptoms of gonorrhoea?

Not everyone will experience symptoms of gonorrhoea. If you do have symptoms, they will usually start around two weeks after being exposed, although they sometimes do not appear until months later.

Symptoms of gonorrhoea, according to the NHS, can vary depending on where you have the infection.

Symptoms of gonorrhoea in a woman can include:

a yellow or greenish discharge from your vagina

burning pain when you pee

pain in your lower abdomen

bleeding between your periods (this is rare)

Symptoms of gonorrhoea in a man can include:

burning pain when you pee

fluid or discharge coming out of your penis

sore testicles

Gonorrhoea can affect other parts of your body that come into contact with semen or vaginal fluid. This can cause:

pain, itching and discharge from your anus (bottom)

a sore throat

eye redness, pain and discharge

What is ‘super gonorrhoea’?

‘Super gonorrhoea’ refers to gonorrhoea strains that are resistant to antibiotics, making them harder to treat. Whilst still rare, concern has been growing about their prevalence.

Between June 2022 and May 2024, 15 drug-resistant cases were detected in England, including five that were found to be extensively drug-resistant.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of gonorrhoea and whether or not you are eligible for the vaccine at NHS.UK.