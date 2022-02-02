Military and medics drafted-in to boost Covid-19 vaccination levels in Hertfordshire

Military and medics have been drafted-in as part of a range of measures designed to boost Covid-19 vaccination levels in pockets of Hertfordshire.

Across Hertfordshire and West Essex more than three million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are reported to have been given.

In excess of 82 per cent of the eligible population are now reported to be vaccinated to booster level.

And data suggests there are thousands of jabs being administered daily across Hertfordshire and west Essex.

The update is included in a report prepared for a joint meeting of the three clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in Hertfordshire and West Essex on Thursday, January 27.

But despite the successes, it acknowledges there are still ‘pockets’ that are hard to reach.

Among the measures to boost vaccination, the report highlights a military operation – in conjunction with Hertfordshire Community Trust (HCT) – where an articulated truck was brought in to Broxbourne.

It also highlights vaccination sessions in shopping centres, leisure centres ad pharmacies in Harlow.

It points to groups that are being taken to GP surgeries in Watford so they can register and be vaccinated.

It highlights “significant” funding that is being made available in Welwyn Hatfield to increase vaccine uptake.

And it highlights the work of ‘vaccine tracers’ working with registered patients who they know are not yet vaccinated.

Following the meeting, Beverley Flowers – deputy CEO of Herts Valleys, West Essex and East and North Herts CCGs – said the vaccine take-up in Hertfordshire was “really positive”.

“In Hertfordshire alone, we have now delivered over 2.4 million doses of the vaccine,” she said.

“In most districts, take-up of the booster is over 80 per cent. However, with Covid-19 still circulating in the community, it’s vital that people get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the risk of serious illness and debilitating Long Covid.

“Recent research shows that people who have not been vaccinated are up to eight times more likely to end up in hospital from Covid-19.”

She said ‘data and insight’ was used to encourage people to come forward, in areas and communities where take-up is lower.

And she highlighted the mobile unit at Brookfield Farm, Cheshunt, pop-up sessions and community events.

She also highlighted outreach work with faith leaders, homeless shelters, Gypsy and Traveller sites, college and University students, sports clubs and voluntary groups.

And they were encouraging pregnant women to encourage to have the vaccine to protect themselves and their babies, ‘as they are particularly vulnerable to the risks of Covid-19’.

Data included in the reports prepared for the meeting shows that there continues to be differences in vaccination status and age groups.

Broadly speaking, 97 per cent of over-70s have been fully vaccinated and had a booster jab.

But in the 18 to 29 age group the same levels are significantly lower – with 62.6 per cent in Herts Valleys area, 58 per cent in East and North Herts and 53.6 per cent in West Essex.

Data presented to the meeting also shows that rates of NHS and social care staff to have had two doses of the vaccine and a booster is in excess of 86 per cent.

And it shows that 94.6 per cent of NHS and social are workers have had one or more jabs.

But that still suggests that more than five per cent of NHS and social care workers are not vaccinated at all.

That’s significant because from April 1 vaccination will become a ‘condition of employment’.

And in order to have had two vaccinations by the deadline, employees will have had to have had the first by this Thursday (February 3).

Following the joint meeting of the Hertfordshire and West Essex CCGs Beverley Flowers – deputy CEO of the Herts Valleys, West Essex and East and North Herts CCGs – highlighted the support being offered to NHS staff who are not yet vaccinated.

She said: “The NHS has always been clear that the life-saving Covid vaccination is the best protection against the virus, and while it is currently a recommendation for health and care staff to be vaccinated, it will soon become a legal requirement.

“The overwhelming majority of staff in NHS organisations have already had their second jab, and NHS employers will continue to support and encourage staff who have not yet been vaccinated to take up the offer of first and second doses ahead of 1 April, when regulations come into effect.

“NHS employees are being offered support and one-to-one conversations to help alleviate their concerns.