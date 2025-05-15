Mental Health Expert at Local Herts School Shares Revision Advice as Exam Season in Full Swing

With exam season in full swing and to highlight the importance of balancing revision with a positive and healthy mind, Loraine Brown, Child and Young Person Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner and Mentor at St Albans School in Hertfordshire, has shared some practical advice for teenagers this week as Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 gets underway.

Exam season can be a stressful, pressurised time for students and so balancing revision with a healthy attitude and structured approach will not only boost productivity and retention of information, but it will also help improve general mental health and wellbeing.

Loraine Brown at St Albans School explains, “Fostering a healthy approach to exam revision is vital at this time of year. Many young people struggle at the best of times with their mental health, which makes this period of their lives even more challenging. At school we have been coaching our students to celebrate the small achievements day to day and to balance their studies with focused downtime to avoid burnout. At home, parents should try and replicate this positive energy by encouraging regular breaks and ensuring their children have balanced healthy meals and quality sleep.”

Here, Loraine has shared five tips that parents can use at home, to encourage a healthy approach to exam revision while promoting positive mental health:

1. Be realistic: Help your child to set themselves achievable and specific goals every day. It might sound obvious but breaking down revision into manageable chunks really works, and it can prevent your teen from feeling overwhelmed. Encourage them to celebrate the small milestones to boost their motivation and to accept that their best is good enough.

2. Take a break: Emphasise the importance of taking regular breaks during revision sessions. Encourage your child to engage in mindful activities such as taking the dog for a walk in the fresh air, relaxing with a good book, or socialising with friends and enjoying their usual hobbies. Taking them away from screens and revision materials will help to reduce stress and improve overall focus and retention when they come back to it.

3. Sleep and eat: Remind your teen that getting a good amount sleep every night and eating a balanced diet are crucial for optimal brain function. Encourage them to stick to a sensible sleep routine, to hydrate and make healthy food choices, which can significantly affect their concentration and mood when they are revising.

4. Talk and share: Create a positive study environment at home by encouraging open conversations with your child about stress and anxiety. If they seem overly anxious, withdrawn or irritable, take them away from their studies for a period of time and suggest they do something else they enjoy – then come back to it later. You could also suggest they study with friends or move their study environment to be around family members rather than being alone. Revision can be an isolating experience so engaging with others as part of the process can help.

5. Relax: Introducing mindfulness practices such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help some children who struggle with anxiety. Likewise, exercise is also beneficial for the body and mind. These techniques can help manage anxiety and improve focus.