Tucking your child in for a bedtime story can benefit them in all kinds of different ways - many of which last long after the last page has turned.

May was National Share-a-Story Month, an annual, UK-wide celebration of storytelling, literacy, and the power of sharing a good story with your child. But just because the month is drawing to a close, that doesn’t mean that the storybook has to.

Sleep expert Hannah Shore, head of sleep science at online bedding retailer Mattress Online, says bedtime stories can play a big role in supporting children’s sleep and wellbeing. But they also have all kinds of other impacts, she said, making them a beneficial part of any family’s nighttime routine.

Here are a few of the key ways she says they can help your child - at bedtime and beyond:

Bedtime stories can do much more than just improve a child's sleep | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Three benefits of bedtime stories

1. Better sleep

Making a habit of reading a story to your child before bed can help subconsciously give them a cue that it’s time to go to sleep, Ms Shore said.

“A bedtime story is the go-to wind-down routine for lots of parents. Tried, tested and passed down through generations,” she continued. “Having a good wind-down routine before bed allows the body and brain to relax and calm down. This calm time tells the body it should start to get ready for sleep, slowing down that heart rate, bringing that core body temperature down and relaxing the mind - all signals to help prompt the body to start producing sleep hormones, such as melatonin.”

On top of that, there were studies that backed this up. Establishing a calming bedtime routine as early as three months old can improve sleep outcomes later in life, a Sleep Research Society article found. These routines are associated with fewer night-time awakenings, fewer sleep problems, and longer overall sleep durations.

In recent years, many were turning to screens at bedtime. But she said this could actually work against the body’s natural sleep signals - with blue light from phones and tablets actually suppressing melatonin production, making it harder for children to fall and stay asleep.

Children generally need more sleep than adults for healthy growth, the NHS advises, although the exact amount varies by age. This ranges from 11 to 14 hours per day for toddlers, to 9 to 12 hours for six to twelve-year-olds.

2. Emotional regulations

Part of what makes bedtime stories such an effective tool for sleep is their role in promoting relaxation and mental wellbeing, the sleep scientist continued.

Stories could help children process their day and regulate their emotions - especially as a consistent part of their daily wind-down ritual. One US study even found that ‘language-based’ bedtime routines like storytelling could lead to a decline in behavioural problems, including anxiety, aggression and social withdrawal.

“In a world of distractions and screen time, the simple ritual of a bedtime story can be incredibly powerful,” Ms Shore continued. “Not only does it support healthier sleep, but it also strengthens the bond between parent and child, creating a sense of safety and calm that’s essential for emotional wellbeing.”

3. Boosting literacy

Finally, reading stories regularly has been shown to significantly boost language skills in young children. This includes expanding their vocabulary, improving pronunciation, and even nurturing creativity.

Children exposed to consistent bedtime storytelling often demonstrate greater fluency, self-confidence, and academic readiness, another study found.

In the UK, children enter Reception as young as four years old. Education experts say having a solid foundation in basic reading and writing skills can help ease their transition significantly.

