Taylor Wimpey awards Bovingdon Scouts £1,000 prize

1st Bovingdon Scout Group received £1,000 from Taylor Wimpey

1st Bovingdon Scout Group has been awarded £1,000 after being announced as the winner of the recent community chest competition run by Taylor Wimpey North Thames to celebrate the launch of its Bovingdon development, Bovingdon Grange.

Residents living in Bovingdon and the surrounding local area were invited to nominate local good causes ahead of the launch of Bovingdon Grange. Once all of the entries were considered, Taylor Wimpey awarded 1st Bovingdon Scout Group with the top prize.

The donation will go towards a commercial barbecue for outside catering, which will in turn raise more funds for the scouts through fundraising events. The scouts provide exciting activities and skill-building opportunities to young people ages 6 to 14 in the Bovingdon area and are currently fundraising to continue offering this as well as a new scout hut due to the recent demolition of the previous hut.

Ross Dorras, Group Lead Volunteer at 1st Bovindon Scout Group, said: “At 1st Bovingdon Scout Group we do lots of catering, not just in our camps but also community events like the Classic Car Show and Family Fun Day, the Christmas Fair and many more. This grant will help us to get the catering equipment to cope with the increased number of young people in our camps and the high demand we are now getting for catering at community events in Bovingdon.”

Jason Turner, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We are proud to support 1st Bovingdon Scout Group, the scouts give young people the guidance and experiences they need to become more well-rounded individuals. Not only will they make lifelong memories and new friends, but they will also learn and develop skills that will benefit them for the rest of their lives”

Launched in November, Bovingdon Grange is located on the edge of Bovingdon, just three miles from Hemel Hempstead, Chesham, and offers key routes such as the A41, M1, and M25. Bovingdon Grange offers a selection of 186 brand-new homes and local shops can be found just five minutes away and the nearby railway station, three miles from the development, makes it ideal for commuters.