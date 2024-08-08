St Pauls Care Centre residents enjoy virtual underwater experience
Residents at St Pauls Care Centre, Hemel Hempstead took a dive into the deep ocean yesterday.
Turning their cinema room into a sensory ocean room, from hanging jelly fish lights to projector sea lights on the floor, residents enjoyed a very special VR experience under water where there were dolphins, sharks and even turtles swimming around, whilst delivering facts and information about their environment.
Beyond entertainment, VR is also a powerful tool for cognitive therapy and relaxation. It helps reduce anxiety, combat loneliness, and stimulate memories – contributing to better mental and emotional well-being.
We’re so excited to see the smiles on our residents' faces as they explore the world in a whole new way. This is just the beginning of how we’re using technology to enhance the quality of life for everyone in our care.
About St Pauls Care Centre
St Pauls Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead is a warm and welcoming family-run care home, offering residential, nursing, dementia and palliative care to our residents. Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC (Care Quality Commission) in May 2020, and built according to dementia care best practice, our friendly team, calming environments and expert care makes each resident feel right at home.
St Pauls Care Centre’s charming gardens are a favourite with our residents, with its spacious areas to relax. St Pauls Care Centre offers a balanced care plan for each resident, whilst allowing residents the freedom to enjoy the activities they love. Our charming living and dining quarters will bring our residents together to socialise and build friendships, while our experienced chefs cook delicious and nutritious meals.
The centre is operated by a family-owned and run care group, Westgate Healthcare Group Ltd, and is an innovative addition to compliment the group’s portfolio of eight homes across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and London.
All inspected Westgate Healthcare homes are rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by the sector regulator, The Care Quality Commission.
