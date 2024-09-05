Local golfing community rallies to support charity-managed golf course following fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little Hay Golf Complex in Hemel Hempstead is pleased to announce that it is fully operational and welcoming golfers once again, thanks to the remarkable support from the local golfing community and beyond.

This follows a mechanical fire that broke out on Monday 5th August in the greenkeepers’ shed, which destroyed vital equipment used for maintaining the course.

In the immediate aftermath, the golfing community rallied together to ensure the impact on Little Hay’s operations was minimised, with members, club committees, and neighbouring golf clubs swiftly offering assistance. This enabled the course, which is run by the leisure charity Absolutely Together, to reopen without significant delay.

Local golfing community rallies to support Little Hay Golf Complex following fire

Matt Schofield from Little Hay Golf Complex commented:

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support. Thankfully, no one was injured during the fire, and our team worked tirelessly to minimise the disruption to our members and visitors. We had to close our driving range for a couple of days, but our fantastic greenkeeping team were able to keep the course open. The way everyone worked together to help us get back on our feet so quickly is a testament to the strong bonds within the golfing community.

“In particular, we would like to extend our thanks to Ley Hill Golf Club in Chesham for loaning a greens and tees cutter and Denham Golf Club in Uxbridge for providing a fairway cutter. Their generosity, alongside the continued support from our equipment suppliers, Olivers Landpower and Ernest Doe, ensured we were able to reopen quickly, and we are delighted to see golfers back enjoying our facilities.”

Tee times can be booked online via the Little Hay Golf Complex website - https://littlehaygolf.co.uk/.