Hertfordshire veteran urges public to send charity Christmas messages

A Hertfordshire veteran is asking people in the county to send messages of support this Christmas to veterans who are struggling with physical and mental challenges.

Last Christmas, thousands of people sent messages of hope to isolated veterans, as part of a campaign by Armed Forces charity Help for Heroes. These small acts of kindness encouraged veterans to reach out for life-changing support.

This year, with requests for support surging by 54 per cent, already, year on year, Help for Heroes is looking to encourage more members of the public to reach even more veterans with messages of support and encouragement.

Barrie Griffiths, 62, from Rickmansworth, served in the RAF for 34 years. In 2003, while carrying heavy gear on a loaded march, he suffered a spinal prolapse which compressed his spinal cord. He has been supported by the Charity since his medical discharge, in 2015.

He is now an ambassador for Help for Heroes and has seen the impact of loneliness and isolation on former colleagues.

He said: “The period around Remembrance through to Christmas and the new year is a very tough one. Not only do the memories surface but that leads into the usual Christmas campaigns that portray perfect celebrations of happy family groups enjoying festive plenty. My life isn’t like that.

“I no longer have my military family, and my blood family does not reflect the joy and happiness that the media paints. Not relating to the images and expectations of joy is isolating and reinforces my emptiness. The dark nights and cold weather never helps, and I long for the austere post festive weeks of January when it will be all over.”

He continued: “I know there are very many feeling the same, although many rarely share their feelings of isolation and desperation. Loneliness is embarrassing – nobody wants to be ‘Billy No Mates’.

“In the darkness of this period, Help for Heroes shines a light on me. I’m not alone. Somebody cares and values my sacrifice and service and has taken the time to think about me and to send a message. Whoever you are, thank you. It really helps at a very challenging time of long lonely nights of the never-ending feelings of failure and desperation.”

Hertfordshire is home to more than 25,000 veterans* and Barrie believes there are more in the county who could be helped by Help for Heroes.

Barrie added: “I know from last year that receiving messages from Help for Heroes supporters made a massive difference to some people – including me – and showed there are people out there who care. It also encouraged veterans to come forward and get support.”

Anyone who wants to get involved can simply post a message on the on-line Message Wall ( https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/our-impact/our-campaigns/send-a-message/), from where Christmas cards with messages of support were sent to more than 9,500 veterans last year.

Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces. The Charity remains at the side of veterans who are struggling, providing life-changing support for as long as it takes.

To get support visit helpforheroes.org.uk.*Figure taken from 2021 census