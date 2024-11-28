Commercial electricians bare all in naked charity calendar for company’s 25th Anniversary

Whitestar, a commercial electricians based in Hemel Hempstead, has created a 2025 charity calendar with a difference – featuring members of the team in the buff!

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, took on the challenge to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Of the 36 strong team, 12 volunteered to take part, including directors, managers, administrators and assistants, electricians and engineers. They feature in various states of undress, with carefully positioned props, from hard hats to high vis jackets, protecting their modesty!

John English, Whitestar Managing Director, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whitestar team bare all in a charity calendar for the MND Association

“I came up with the idea of doing a ‘Calendar Girls’ style calendar in a random conversation we were having in the office one Friday afternoon and, to my surprise, most people said yes!

“After taking the weekend to think about it, I decided it was a good idea – a charity challenge that could involve the whole team, raising money for a really good cause. And with 2025 being the year Whitestar turns 25, we had another reason to do something big to mark the occasion.”

A limited edition of 500 calendars has been printed, available now via a JustGiving fundraising page. The suggested donation is £25 each, with every penny going directly to the MND Association.

John, aka ‘Mr January’, who appears on the first page of the calendar behind a desk wearing just a tie and socks, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Mr January' John English, Whitestar Managing Director

“I think it’s fair to say that none of us are your traditional calendar models – we’re all just regular people who wanted to do something a bit different to raise money for a really important cause.

“The photoshoot was one of the more unusual days at the office that’s for sure, but we all had a good laugh - better than any corporate team bonding exercise! Hopefully that sense of fun and of not taking ourselves too seriously comes across in the calendar and people can have a good chuckle over it. It’s a perfect gift for Christmas you might say!”

Whitestar is no stranger to charity challenges. MD John, who completed seven marathons in seven days last year raising more than £10,000, also raised close to £8,000 for MND in 2022 attempting a 250km ultra marathon. The team has also raised money with a Tough Mudder and a sponsored head shave.

The naked calendar is by far their most outlandish fundraising idea, but the big-hearted team didn’t hesitate to strip off for a good cause, added John:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Mr February' Steve Bannell, Operations Director at Whitestar

“There was no pressure from anyone – everyone who took part volunteered. Once we agreed to get a makeup artist in, I think everyone realised it was well worth doing!

“Our choice of charity was inspired by the late, great Rob Burrow. The whole team agreed on the MND Association – until a cure is found, we are all behind this fantastic charity.

“We really hope people enjoy our calendar, make a donation, and help raise as much as possible for the MND Association and the vital work they do.”

To get your Whitestar charity calendar visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/whitestar-calendar-1731436407805 where you can make a donation, leaving your email address so the team can get in touch and get your calendar sent out.