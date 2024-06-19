A community lifeline: The need for volunteer drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteer drivers play a crucial role in enhancing community connectivity and supporting vulnerable individuals. As Dr Simon Aulton, CEO of Community Action Dacorum, highlights, the growing demand for community transport services calls for more volunteer drivers across Hertfordshire.

Dr Simon Aulton: "Due to the increasing demand for community transport, there is a need for more people to become drivers, to join the team, and to help people get to where they need to be. The demand stretches across the whole county, and we need drivers for both cars and minibuses. These volunteers help people with their health appointments, reduce isolation, and provide companionship on trips."

A service user, Victoria, shares their experience: "I have been using the community car service for a few years now. I had a fall during the lockdown and can't get out on my own. I'm scared stiff of falling over, so I use a walking frame. The Community Car volunteers are invaluable. They not only help me get out but also provide much-needed company."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine, a volunteer driver: "I've been volunteering for 25 years. I love driving and meeting people. The clients benefit immensely because many can't get to their appointments without us, or they would have to pay for expensive taxis. Volunteering keeps me busy and helps reduce my own loneliness. The gratitude from the people we help is incredibly rewarding."

A Community Cars Volunteer helping a lady out of the car

Volunteer drivers do more than just drive; they provide crucial social interaction. Lorraine explains: "Many elderly people are very lonely, especially post-pandemic. For some, being picked up and taken out is their only social interaction. It’s not just about driving; it’s about being a friend and a social outlet."

We need more volunteer drivers to meet the growing demand. Volunteering offers personal satisfaction and makes a significant difference in the lives of the elderly and isolated individuals. If you love driving and meeting new people, consider joining us. Your contribution can provide much-needed support and companionship to those who need it most.

Volunteer drivers are essential in addressing transportation needs and social isolation in communities. By volunteering, you not only help others but also enrich your own life. If you think this could be you, we need to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in volunteering as a driver, or if you would like to find out what other volunteering opportunities there are in the area, reach out to the Volunteer Centre to learn more about available opportunities. You can call us on 01442 247209 or email [email protected]