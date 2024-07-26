73-year-old swimming teacher proves it’s never too late to follow your dreams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A swimming teacher at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre is living proof that it’s never too late to pursue your passion and find your dream job.

Julia Derrick's early life was dedicated to caring responsibilities, looking after both her mother who was severely ill, and her younger siblings.

Throughout her life, Julia has embraced many roles, all centred around helping others. She’s been a foster parent, adopted a child with special additional needs, worked in nursing homes, and cared for her father with Motor Neurone Disease.

Julia added: “My husband also had a variety of job roles within schools, including being the deputy headteacher of a school for SEND children. This is when I began to understand the wide spectrum of care some children need.”

Julia and her pupil, Jackson

In her 50s, Julia had a brief stint in the leisure industry, working in a ladies-only gym for two years, and then a hydrotherapy pool for children and young adults with medical needs.

However, it wasn’t until more recently that she discovered her true calling.

In 2011, Julia was diagnosed as prediabetic and joined Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre as a customer to reduce her risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

“Everyone at the centre made me feel extremely welcome and supported. Discovering I had previously worked in the leisure industry, Simon Harvey, a personal trainer there, convinced me to return and, at the 65, I passed my Level 2 gym instructor course.

“I had a training opportunity to become an aqua aerobics instructor. Soon after came the opportunity to become a 1-2-1 swim teacher which is when my life was truly transformed.”

Now, at 73, Julia has found her dream job. She teaches up to 194 pupils every week, including nine with special additional needs, a group she is particularly passionate about and hoping to grow.

“At the age of 73, I have my dream job and I can't wait to get into work every day," Julia said. "Each day is priceless. All children deserve a chance to achieve, to acquire a skill and enjoy life to the fullest - I am so proud to be part of that."

Julia’s work has not gone unnoticed - in 2023, she won Everyone Active’s Regional Swim Teacher of the Year award, out of more than 36 sites, which recognises and celebrates the passion, dedication and commitment of staff nationwide.

“Winning the award in 2023 was one of the proudest moments of my life,” she says.

Nicki Marshall, Fitness Manager for Everyone Active at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, said: “Julia is a complete force of nature and has helped so many children over the years increase their confidence, feel included and discover a love for sport. She is truly amazing and a shining example of how harnessing your passion to help others can transform lives.”