Partou launches new menus in collaboration with top early years nutritionist

Leading nursery provider Partou has launched its spring and summer menus in collaboration with leading children’s food consultant and nutritionist Laura Matthews

Partou, one of the UK’s largest day nursery providers which operates settings across the South East including Partou Bourne Explorers Day Nursery and Pre-school in Hemel Hempstead, has launched its spring and summer menus created in partnership with leading children’s food consultant and nutritionist Laura Matthews.

Laura has a wealth of early years and family nutrition experience having worked with heavyweight brands including the Jamie Oliver Food Group and Cook.

Each weekly menu has been carefully crafted to offer nourishing, balanced meals that promote children's development and foster healthy eating habits.

There is a strong focus on whole foods and a variety of protein, dairy, fruits, vegetables and side dishes.

Many of the new dishes have been given novel names such as Cheesy Cowboy Bean Bake, Magic Bean Spaghetti and Yummy Tummy Chicken Wraps, adding to the fun at mealtimes.

The menus - which will be rotated on a three-week cycle - reflect a balance of the key food groups needed by children in early years and incorporate differing textures and flavours to expand their palates.

There are also special weaning menus for younger children which will be similarly served on a rotating basis.

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Our nursery food team and chefs have really enjoyed working with Laura to develop our spring and summer menus.

“Each individual meal is not only nutritious and delicious but also supports the wellbeing of every child.

“Laura’s professional focus is on nourishing little tummies with food that’s fun, balanced and backed by expertise.

“We know our menus are in the best hands.”

Laura Matthews said: “It’s been a real pleasure to create the new spring/summer menus for Partou.

“With Partou nurseries serving thousands of children every day, their food offering has the potential to positively shape children’s diets and help build healthy habits that last a lifetime.”

More information about the new spring and summer menus is available on the Partou website.