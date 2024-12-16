Hertfordshire's Galleria Hatfield supports Red Kite charity for rape and sexual abuse victims this December
Red Kite is a charity offering support to Rape and Sexual abuse victims in and around the Hertfordshire area.
The Galleria is delighted to welcome the charity back to the centre throughout December. Red Kite will have a stand in the centre to promote the work they do and recruit volunteers to support the victims across the region.
This follows the charity hosting their Annual AGM in November at The Galleria.
Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria said “We are extremely proud to be hosting Red Kite at the Galleria, they are such an important charity and we fully support the work that they do.”
To find out more about the dates Red Kite will be at the Galleria please follow our social channels @thegalleriahatfield
For more information about the charity please visit www.redkitesupport.org.uk