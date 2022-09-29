Hanako Flowers is to become Ashridge House’s resident florist after relocating to the estate.

The move will see the shop become the first choice for events and weddings at the former royal residence.

Hanako Flowers, which brings together floristry, champagne and socialising, opened on Berkhamsted High Street just over a year ago.

Picture: Ashridge House - Hanako Flowers' new home

Owner Haylee Benton said: “Whilst we have absolutely loved combining hospitality with our floral experiences for the lovely people of Berkhamsted we’ve been given an amazing opportunity to shift our focus exclusively to floristry.

“It means we can continue to expand our services to meet the demand of our wonderful customers and clients.”

The relocation allows the business to provide one-to-one experiences alongside its increasingly popular group workshops.

‘Flower Hour’ will continue on a Saturday afternoon which sees unused flowers reduced in price to ensure there is zero waste in the shop, with a portion of the profits also donated to Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

In line with its sustainable ethos, Hanako uses biodegradable and recyclable papers as well as flowers from local farmers and growers were used throughout the summer months.

Kate Parrott, head florist, said: “We are always striving to use clever sustainable floral mechanics, innovative products that are biodegradable and recyclable papers.”

She added: “Whilst we deliver bouquets to your door, we are reducing our own personal carbon footprint by only doing one delivery round a day.”

