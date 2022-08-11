Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local hospice is running its popular garden party this September after it was forced to cancel three previous events due to the pandemic.

On September 11, thousands are expected to come to Ashridge House to enjoy cream teas on the terrace, drinks on the lawn and live jazz.

Classic car enthusiasts can look at scores of vintage vehicles,

The garden party is expected to draw thousands of people.

There will a range of locally produced food and drink, a fabulous shopping village and entertainment for children.

The family-friendly event will start at 12pm, finishing 5pm, and is the largest event in the Hospice’s fundraising calendar.

Kate Grigg, joint director of fundraising at Hospice of St Francis, said: “Over 5,000 visitors joined us last

time we were at Ashridge House for the Garden Party, for what was an amazing day!”

There will be plenty for the kids to enjoy.

She continued: “It helped us raise a record £50,000 towards the over £5,000,000 it costs us every year to provide our free care. We can’t wait to welcome our local community once again, with activities and attractions to keep the whole family entertained!

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s event, which always has such a fantastic community

atmosphere. It’s a fantastic family day out - there really is something for everyone!”

With less than 20% of Hospice of St Francis' funding coming from the NHS, money raised for the hospice at fund-raising events helps them to support more than 2,000 people.

The hospice provides free care to individuals, who are living with or recovering from serious illness, and their families.

This care is given at the hospice, at home, or in their health and wellbeing centre.

Discounted advance tickets are priced £6 for adults, £2 for children and under 5s go free.

These are available to buy online here or can be purchased from any from of its shops.

People can also buy them from the main hospice reception at Spring Garden Lane in Berkhamsted.

Alternatively, there will be tickets priced £8 available on the gate on the day.