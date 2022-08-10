Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local people are invited to come along to the Hospice of St Francis’ final car boot sale of their summer series this Saturday (August 13).

From 7am, sellers can enter the sale, held at the hospice’s exclusive event area in Dudswell field near Berkhamsted.

Starting at 8am, buyers can “grab something new at a bargain price”, with the money going towards supporting the hospice’s work.

The sales raised £1,500 last year to support the hospice.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year saw more than 70 sellers turn out to sell their preloved items and raised £1,500 to fund local hospice care.

Kate, Hospice Joint Fundraising Director urges buyers to attend.

She said: “Spend your Saturday morning exploring the delights on offer at our last car boot sale of the year. We’ve many sellers booked in and ready to sell their unwanted items - you never know what you may find!”