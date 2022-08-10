Local people are invited to come along to the Hospice of St Francis’ final car boot sale of their summer series this Saturday (August 13).
From 7am, sellers can enter the sale, held at the hospice’s exclusive event area in Dudswell field near Berkhamsted.
Starting at 8am, buyers can “grab something new at a bargain price”, with the money going towards supporting the hospice’s work.
Most Popular
-
1
Body found in wooded area in Hemel Hempstead
-
2
Investigation continues into cause of Berkhamsted field fire extinguished by 8 fire engines
-
3
Jarman Park McDonald’s reopens after renovation - with Sir Mike Penning MP cutting the ribbon
-
4
Firefighters tackle ‘accidental’ fire in Markyate woodland
-
5
ITV’s Big Brother reboot to launch in May 2023 ‘at new house at Bovingdon Airfield’
Last year saw more than 70 sellers turn out to sell their preloved items and raised £1,500 to fund local hospice care.
Read More
Kate, Hospice Joint Fundraising Director urges buyers to attend.
She said: “Spend your Saturday morning exploring the delights on offer at our last car boot sale of the year. We’ve many sellers booked in and ready to sell their unwanted items - you never know what you may find!”
There will be refreshments available to buy from local vendors.