Behind the Mirror: Daniel Pioro and Viv McLean among classical musicians coming to Berkhamsted

The programme will see musicians play at St Peter’s Church and the town hall.

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:56 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:56 am

Classical musicians will play in Berkhamsted this autumn as part of the Behind the Mirror concert series.

Starting this Sunday (October 2), violinist Daniel Pioro and cellist Clare O’Connell will put on an evening of music in St Peter’s Church.

Behind the Mirror founder, Clare said: “This is a rare chance to hear him on your doorstep in an intimate setting performing some of the most sacred, beautiful and challenging music written for the violin.”

Pictured: Violinist Daniel Pioro

    A mix of ancient and modern music will be performed at Berkhamsted Old Town Hall on November 13.

    Clare will join clarinettist Stuart King and violinist Caroline Balding to play Deborah Pritchard’s 'Rosa Celeste’ programme, originally written for Behind the Mirror in 2016.

    On 21 December at St Peter’s Church, Clare and pianist Viv McLean will bring Beethoven’s sonatas to life.

    More information can be found here.

