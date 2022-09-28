Railway buffs will be able to relive the magic of steam with the iconic locomotive 34046 Braunton passing through Tring this Friday.

The train is due to pass through Tring at approximately 6.58pm but enthusiasts are advised to check timings ahead of the journey.

The 34046 Braunton is set to haul part of the return trip of the Steam Dreams Holiday to the Lake District.

The steam locomotive 34046 Braunton will pass through Tring on Friday. Photo: David L Quayle

Advertisement

The tour departs Carnforth at 10.15am behind a diesel locomotive and is due to pass through Lancaster at, 10.22am, Preston, 10.43, Wigan North Western,10.57, Warrington Bank Quay,11.07, Helsby,11.19am, and Chester at 11.33am.

Here, 34046 Braunton takes over and will depart at 3.05pm and pass through Crewe at 3.33pm, Stafford, 4.15pm, Atherstone, 4.55pm, Rugby, 5.49pm, Tring, 6.58pm, Harrow and Wealdstone, 7.34pm, Kensington Olympia, 8.10pm and completing its journey at London Victoria at 8.38pm.

These timings are approximate so enthusiasts are advised to check details here.

Those wanting to see the train are warned of the dangers and asked not trespass on the railway.

Advertisement

> Braunton was built in 1946 at Brighton Works, initially carrying the Southern Railway number 21C146.

Bearing a number, but as yet no name, the locomotive was first allocated to Exmouth Junction Shed. During this period it would have been seen on the Barnstaple to Ilfracombe line passing through the town of Braunton after which it was later named.