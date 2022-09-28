News you can trust since 1858
Silver Sunday: Metro Bank in Hemel Hempstead to celebration day for older people

The event will honour the elderly residents in the community

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:21 pm

Hemel Hempstead’s Metro Bank will honour older people in the town with a special day this Sunday.

Silver Sunday, a day dedicated to the elderly, will see the Marlowes bank give residents of all ages the chance to meet others, get involved in activities and enjoy a drink and cake.

The event will run this Sunday.

Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank’s store manager David Byrne said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone who wants to come along and enjoy some company over a cuppa.”

