Silver Sunday: Metro Bank in Hemel Hempstead to celebration day for older people
The event will honour the elderly residents in the community
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:21 pm
Hemel Hempstead’s Metro Bank will honour older people in the town with a special day this Sunday.
Silver Sunday, a day dedicated to the elderly, will see the Marlowes bank give residents of all ages the chance to meet others, get involved in activities and enjoy a drink and cake.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank’s store manager David Byrne said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone who wants to come along and enjoy some company over a cuppa.”