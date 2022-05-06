Dacorum Borough Council has extended its ‘tap to donate’ scheme to help raise funds for local homelessness charities by installing a second location in Hemel Hempstead town centre.

At the Metro Bank in Marlowes Shopping Centre, shoppers can make a £3 donation using contactless payment with the money going to charities, including DENS and the Salvation Army.

The council hopes that by donating to local charities rather than to those asking for money on the street, people will know that their donation will make a positive, long-term difference.

Fran Martin, Head of Fundraising and Communications at DENS said: “£3 could pay for a meal and a hot drink for a vulnerable person staying the night in our emergency crash pad facility at The Elms, our 44-bed hostel.”

The first location was set up opposite Poundland last year by Dacorum Borough Council in partnership with Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID).

Cllr Margaret Griffiths, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services are said to be delighted to have expanded the tap to donate scheme to a second location.

They said: “The payment points allow shoppers and visitors to the town to make a donation easily and securely, helping to support the invaluable work of our wonderful local homelessness charities.”