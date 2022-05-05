A leisure centre in Hemel Hempstead will run a fundraising event next week (May 14) to support the recovery of a local teen who suffered a brain injury in 2021.

Jack Mills, from Hemel Hempstead, was involved in a collision while on his scooter in October 2021 and has been left with a significant brain stem injury.

The dance class marathon from 2pm to 6pm will include Gentle Zumba, SH’BAM and Clubbercise with all ages and abilities encouraged to join in.

Everyone Active in Hemel Hempstead will host a dance marathon to raise funds to support Jack Mills who suffered a brain injury last year.

There will be a cake sale, face painting and raffle to raise funds to support Jack’s recovery.

The money raised will go towards his rehabilitation at a specialist hospital and intensive physiotherapy, speech and language therapy.

Funds will also help provide specialist equipment and home adaptations for him.

To support his family and Jack’s twin brother, counselling will be paid for with donations.

Adriana Wyzykowska, Area Active Communities Coordinator at Everyone Active, said: “We’ve really been touched by Jack’s story so we wanted to help in any way possible. Jack’s grandmother Ann is a long-time participant of our Active Communities classes, so as soon as we heard what had happened, we decided to start planning a fundraiser.”

She added: “This event is a great opportunity to bring the community together and raise vital funds to help aid Jack’s recovery.”