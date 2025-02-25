Family business, JHP Electrical unveils new Head Office in Hemel Hempstead
The official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Dacorum Borough Council Mayor Brenda Link, who joined the JHP team, suppliers, customers, and representatives from both the Watford & West Herts, and Hertfordshire Chambers of Commerce to celebrate this monumental milestone in the 20-year history of the family-owned business.
Directors Jonathan and Helen Patterson, the husband-and-wife team behind the electrical contractors and sports lighting specialist company, founded the business two decades ago from their home in Bushey. As their business expanded, their office team outgrew portacabins in Hertsmere, leading to the opening of the new headquarters.
The new JHP office is a substantial upgrade in size, design, and functionality compared to the previous location. The old schoolhouse has been transformed into a modern, branded space that caters to the team's needs and reflects the company's reach, growth, and ambition for the future.
Jonathan Patterson, Director, said, "We are delighted to have moved to the town of Hemel Hempstead while remaining in Hertfordshire, which provides the transport links we need for our local, regional, and national customers."
In line with their commitment to sustainability and combating climate change, the team worked with local office furniture suppliers, JPA Workspaces, to procure pre-loved furniture. This has saved an impressive 1.48 tonnes of embodied carbon and achieved 99.62% material reuse with a carbon-neutral installation.
Helen Patterson added, "The relocation and investment in our head office is more than just a move, it’s a dream come true for us. It reflects JHP's forward-thinking ethos, commitment to creating an environment where our staff can continue to thrive, and embodies our plans for the future, including new employment and apprenticeship opportunities as we continue to grow our family business."