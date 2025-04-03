Family business celebrates apprenticeship award win

L-R James Trumper and Ian Trumper at the Luton Apprenticeship Awards

Award winning family-run business the Neville Trust Group of Companies is celebrating an impressive award win at the Luton Apprenticeship Awards, hosted by Step Forward Luton Business and Investment (Luton Borough Council), as it takes home Best Small Employer for Apprenticeships.

The Neville Trust Group of Companies, which comprises of Neville Special Projects, Neville Joinery and Neville Funerals, was founded in 1875 and provides high-quality, professional construction, joinery and funeral services to Bedfordshire and neighbouring counties. Since 1881, the business has been employing apprentices across its companies, providing employment and training to local young people across the region.

The Luton Apprenticeship Awards celebrate the very best apprentices, apprenticeship employers and training/education providers within Luton. As a family-run business spanning six generations, apprenticeships are deeply embedded in the Trust, providing tailored training to reflect the evolving demands of each industry.

Ian Trumper, Director of Neville Trust, commented: “Apprenticeships aren’t just about providing invaluable educational and practical learning opportunities, they’re about ensuring the future of our industries, filling skills gaps and nurturing talent. The joinery, construction and funeral industries are constantly evolving, which is why we focus on ensuring our apprentices learn from the best so they can positively contribute across their chosen sector.

“We’re particularly proud to have won this award during our 150th anniversary year and feel it is a privilege to have supported apprentices throughout this tenure. Apprentices have always been, and continue to be, a key focus across our business.

“We are absolutely delighted to have taken home the award for Best Small Employer for Apprenticeships, and we’d like to offer a huge congratulations to all businesses, training providers and talented individuals who were shortlisted and won awards on the evening. It was a real privilege to attend the ceremony with so many valuable and successful local business leaders and apprentices who will be future leaders in our town.”

Neville Trust provides hand-on, personalised support creating a nurturing learning environment designed to build confidence and resilience for all apprentices. Working on live, impactful projects, the company recognises that apprentices are the future of its business which is why everyone has a clear and structured career path, encouraging growth within the organisation.

Ian added: “We have proven legacy of transforming apprentices into long-term team members and industry leaders as we recognise teaching the next generation of talent is key to our success as a business. We’re so pleased to have been awarded this latest accolade.”

For information about Neville Trust Group of Companies, and its 150th year celebrations, follow this link: https://www.nevilletrust.co.uk/celebrating-150-years