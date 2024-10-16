Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewis’ team shared essential strategies for securing your slot early and stress-free 🎄

The festive season is just around the corner, and planning is essential

Money-saving experts emphasise the need for proactive planning for Christmas groceries

Getting your holiday grocery plans sorted sooner will help eliminate stress as Christmas approaches

Securing your Christmas delivery slot early is crucial as slots fill up quickly during the festive season

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert (MSE) team have shared their top tips on bagging an elusive Christmas delivery slot from your preferred supermarket.

The team also explained why it’s more important than ever to get your festive food plans sorted sooner rather than later.

For many, Christmas (just over two months away at the time of writing) might seem like a distant occasion, but the reality is, getting your holiday groceries in order now will eliminate a lot of stress in the long run.

So here are MSE’s top tips on snagging yourself a slot in the run-up to the holiday season - we’ve also included a handy guide to the key delivery and click & collect dates you need from every major UK supermarket at the bottom of this page.

Money Saving Expert’s top tips for getting a Christmas delivery slot

MSE say that one of the most important tips is to secure your delivery slot early if possible, as they tend to fill up quickly during the festive season.

For example, Waitrose has already reported that 70% of its Christmas 2024 slots are booked, with nine out of 10 slots on December 23 already taken.

The timing for booking also varies significantly between supermarkets, with priority typically given to customers holding delivery passes.

Purchasing a delivery pass upfront allows you to avoid delivery fees on each order and provides access to discounts and other benefits, but it’s important to consider whether the cost is justified based on your shopping frequency and average spending.

If you’re not a delivery pass holder, you can often sign up before the general release date to gain early access to slots.

You should also check if you can modify your order(s), as most supermarkets allow multiple changes before certain deadlines.

If you’re unsure about your final shopping list, it’s a good idea to place an initial order with a few items and make adjustments later - just remember to set a reminder so you don’t miss the deadline.

Be mindful of delivery fees; while most supermarkets deliver up until Christmas Eve, click-and-collect options are usually more affordable than home delivery.

And don’t forget to consider food costs, which can vary by supermarket. Using a comparison tool like Trolley can help you benchmark prices at major retailers like Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury's, and also lets you set alerts for price drops on your favourite items.

The key supermarket Christmas delivery dates

Supermarket Slots open for delivery pass customers Slots open for all other shoppers Asda Now Tuesday 22 October Co-op Five days before chosen delivery date Five days before chosen delivery date Iceland Five days before chosen delivery date Five days before chosen delivery date Morrisons Now Now Ocado Now (for some – check your emails or online account) Now (for some – check your emails or online account) Sainsbury’s Now Wednesday 23 October Tesco Tuesday 5 November Tuesday 12 November Waitrose Now Now

(Aldi and Lidl don't offer home delivery. You can get M&S food delivered through Ocado)

The key supermarket Christmas Click & Collect dates

Supermarket Slots open for delivery pass customers Slots open for all other shoppers Asda Now Tuesday 22 October M&S Now (Christmas Food to Order, not groceries) Now (Christmas Food to Order, not groceries) Morrisons Now Now Sainsbury’s Wednesday 16 October Wednesday 23 October Tesco Tuesday 5 November Tuesday 12 November Waitrose Now Now

(Aldi, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, and Ocado don't offer click & collect)

We want to hear from you! Have you started planning your Christmas grocery shopping yet? What strategies do you have for securing those elusive delivery slots? Share your experiences and tips in the comments section.