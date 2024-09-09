Butlin's team from across UK join forces to complete incredible Three Peaks Challenge

Butlin's team members from Bognor Regis, Minehead, Skegness, and Hemel Hempstead came together to take on the Three Peaks challenge for Great Ormond Street Hospital, the official charity partner since 2015.

8 individuals from Hemel Hempstead signed up and completed the incredible challenge which involved climbing Ben Nevis, Scarfell Pike and Snowden, the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales, all in 24 hours. This unforgettable 24 hours consisted of a total walk distance of 23 miles (37km) and total ascent of 3064 metres (10,052ft).

Family, friends, and colleagues united to support the team, encouraging the amazing group during their preparation and donated to help raise as much as possible for GOSH. Some of the events the team have organised including collections during our Big Weekender breaks, Step Challenges within the Skyline, Quiz Nights, Family Fun Days, Bake Sales, Raffles and so much more. As to date, the whole Butlin’s team has raised over £22,000, a staggering amount which Butlin’s is incredibly proud of.

The generous donations will go directly towards a new world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre, a unique facility which aims to improve the outcome for children with cancer. As childhood and cancer are two words that should never go together, this facility can create a gateway for children to go onto better futures. These children will not only survive, but flourish.

The team credit this amazing cause as their driving force during their training and preparation process. It not only helped them push themselves out of their comfort zones to complete a remarkable challenge, but also know their efforts and hard work will create change.

Butlin’s CEO Jon Hendry Pickup said: “Everyone at Butlin’s is extremely proud of the whole team taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge and raising a fantastic amount for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Charity.

“Our Three Peaks team accomplished so much during the run up to the challenge, raising an incredible amount of money for this fantastic cause. It was amazing to see how they rallied together and encouraged each other throughout the training and the walk itself. The team should feel proud of what they have achieved for GOSH and themselves.”

GOSH Charity has been Butlin’s chosen charity partner since January 2015 however the relationship started well before 2015 when founder, Sir Billy Butlin donated funds to purchase the UK’s first paediatric CT scanner at the hospital back in 1977.

To support the Hemel Hempstead team in their fundraising efforts, please donate here. For more info about the relationship visit www.butlins.com/about-us/charity-partnership