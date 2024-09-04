The Grove Hotel & Spa to host a family fun day for the community
The Unity in the Community event will be held in their wonderful Walled Garden which is a little corner of paradise within the grounds of The Grove. The day will connect the community through family activities such as axe throwing, archery, woodland walks and have a go at juice making. A BBQ and soft drinks will also be provided and there will be live music from Electric Umbrella.
The event will be officially opened by the Lord Lieutenant at 11.30am. “I am delighted that The Grove is putting on this day to celebrate and promote community connections. As Patron and President of a number of local and national charities I welcome this event to highlight the great work of local charities.”
Organised by the team at The Grove, The Lord Lieutenant, W3RT and Community Action Dacorum. Danielle Michaels, HR Director from the Grove said “We are very excited to hold our very first community event at the Grove to show our appreciation to the local community and to give back. We are delighted to have a number of local charities attending who will also be providing some great entertainment and to demonstrate how collaboration can make wonderful things happen.
Come along to get up close to a fire engine and police car, play some table cricket or have a go at driving mini Landys. Entry is free, but people do need to book as spaces are limited. Click on the link to book your free tickets
