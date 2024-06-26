Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show back in Chesham this July

By Cris AndrewsContributor
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:39 BST
The Chesham Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is back at Chiltern Hills Academy on Sunday 7th July from 11 am to 5 pm.

This unique and captivating event is for all those interested in holistic health, psychic readings, spirituality, self-help and wellbeing. The show is organised by Bucks-based company, Deer Spirit, who run similar shows in Aylesbury, Northchurch and Thame.

Visitors to the event will be able to explore a wide variety of stalls showcasing wellness products and services, crystals and holistic therapies. There will be artisans and crafters offering handmade goods designed to enhance wellbeing.

The show will also feature a series of workshops throughout the day, providing valuable insights into scrying, chakras, numerology, healing and other spiritual, holistic and self-help subjects. Refreshments and parking on site.

Chesham Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

"The Chesham Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is a wonderful opportunity for people to connect with like-minded individuals, learn new ways to enhance their wellbeing, and experience the magic of holistic practices," says organiser, Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit. "We invite everyone to join us for this enchanting day."

