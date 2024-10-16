Hertfordshire’s biggest and most affordable festive lights trail is on sale now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Google searches across the UK for ‘Christmas lights trails’ soar by 88% in the last three months, Ashridge House Illuminated returns for 2024, ready to light up Hertfordshire with bigger and brighter light installations than ever before.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families are invited to enjoy an enchanting evening discovering 20 magical light experiences as they wander along the extended 1.4km trail set within the Grade II* listed property’s stunning, sparkling gardens. With 33% more installations than most other light trails in the UK including many never-before seen illuminations and a beautiful 360 degree immersive illumination of all the grounds, this year’s event is one not to be missed.

Event details

Date: 29th November 2024 - 1 January 2025

Pink light tunnel

Time: First entry from 4pm, last entry from 7:30pm

Tickets: from £13.80 for children and £21.50 for adults, family tickets from £62

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking and managing tickets to Ashridge House Illuminations couldn’t be easier, thanks to a booking system that allows visitors to easily change the day of their visit in case of wet weather at no cost.

Woodland walk

Fun for the Whole Family

For the first time, dogs will be welcome to join their humans on the trail every Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Four-legged guests will be able to enjoy a dog-friendly moment of their own, while humans will also have the opportunity to visit the festive Food Village where local traders will be serving seasonal classics every evening.

Local Producers

This year’s Food Village also promises to deliver a bigger, better and more diverse experience than ever before. The culinary adventure will spice up the festive season thanks to fresh local food and drink including the finest craft beers, mulled wine and festive tipples, and classic festive favourites such as bratwurst, waffles, pizzas and more.

Ashridge House Illuminated

Confirmed vendors include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mad Squirrel Brewery (bar)

Coffee Heroes

Dough With The Flow (pizza)

OMG Street Food (burgers and bratwursts)

Toastielicious (toasties)

Now Now South African (curries and mac & cheese)

Emilio's (Lebanese)

Waffles Wands (waffles and crumble pots)

David Evans, Managing Director of Ashridge House says: "We are thrilled to announce the return of Ashridge House Illuminated for 2024. After the overwhelming success of our 2021 and 2022 events, we took the time to plan an even more spectacular experience.

“This year’s light trail promises to be our biggest and best yet. Opening this November, Ashridge House Illuminated will be the largest light trail in Hertfordshire, featuring 20 enchanting moments, many of which are brand new.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Ashridge House, which is why we’re proud to partner with SLX, a B Corp company, to bring the magic of Christmas to life in an environmentally responsible way. Our commitment to sustainable energy solutions ensures that this year’s event will not only dazzle but also reflect our dedication to a greener future."

Sustainability Efforts

Partnering with B Corp production and technical solution provider, SLX, this year’s trail is not only 33% bigger than most other lights trails in the UK, but is also sustainably minded thanks to their approach to power and lighting solutions for illuminated trails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashridge House is deeply committed to sustainability and are proud to share that from October 1, 2024, will source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources. It has already significantly reduced its reliance on diesel-powered generators for the 2024 lights trail, with approximately half of the trail powered by green renewable energy.

For future years, it is exploring the use of battery-powered generators, which can be charged during the daytime using green electricity, to power the trail entirely with renewable energy.

For more information on Ashridge House Illuminated, please visit: www.ashridgehouse.org.uk/whats-on/ashridge-house-illuminated-2024