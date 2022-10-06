Tring is hosting its Apple Fayre throughout the autumn with lots of events planned for everyone.

Running from October to December, some of the highlights of the fayre include a scarecrow competition and the chance to have your apples turned into juice.

Here’s what’s going on in the coming week:

Tring will host a range of apple events this autumn

Starting at 9am in Tring Farmers’ Market will come to Market Place on Brook Street on Saturday, October 8 with Morris dancing and apple pressing.

Residents are invited to bring their apples and a bottle for juicing.

From 10.30am, people will line the street as they follow the apple cart procession starting at the King’s Arms.

There will be activities like Morris dancing, apple pressing, Tring’s own plague of frogs and other fun games and a maypole.

At 10.15am, residents are invited to the animal-themed 'Scarecrow in a Barrow' competition at Temperance Hall on Christchurch Road.

All entries will be part of the Pippin Parade and the winner is to be crowned afterwards.

To join, please email Jo here with details and the name of your ‘scarenimal’.

The Robin Hood Pub is to host an afternoon of acoustic music by local players on Saturday. Led by local musicians, there will be Morris dancing and musical mayhem for all to enjoy.

St Peter and St Paul Church will play host to the apple harvest festival with a celebration of the harvest, bell-ringing and a tapestry of apples which everyone is encouraged to help create on Sunday (October 9).

There will be a family act of worship with the choir, music, readings and seasonal refreshments on offer.

Residents are asked to bring a red or green apple to place on the mosaic to celebrate the harvest festival.

The mosaic will be left in the Church all day Sunday and the apples are then used for apple pressing displays.

From 10am to noon, Duckmore Lane allotments (junction with Aylesbury Road) will be open for people to see Tring in Transition's Community Garden.

Watch a special milling demonstration from 2pm at the only historic working water mill in the Chilterns, Förd End Water Mill (Station Road, Ivinghoe).

If you have a special pack of wheat seeds, bring them along and see them turn into flour using water power water levels permitting.

Admission is £3 for adults, £1 for children aged five to 15 and free for under-fives.

Take a tour of the Puddingstone Distillery Tour next Thursday evening (October 13) and join Ben and Kate Marston for an insight into the history of gin and how the award-winning Campfire Gin is made.

The tour includes two gin cocktails, gin samples and a branded glass to take home. This autumn it is hoped to trial some heritage apple varieties as one of the botanicals for a new gin to be launched next year.

Booking is required (£20pp+ booking fee) and is suitable for over 18s only.

