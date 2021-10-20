This half-term experience one of the biggest events that Hertfordshire libraries have ever seen

A brand-new, live and interactive theatre event will be touring exclusively across libraries all over Hertfordshire next week.

Hertfordshire Libraries have worked with the newly formed Hertfordshire-based Teasel Productions to develop the family theatre show, Book Sleuths in a Bind: A Very Puzzling Case - aimed at families with children from the ages of seven to 11.

From Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31, Book Sleuths in a Bind will tour in 17 libraries across the county, with a total of 21 performances to choose from - two of the shows will have British Sign Language interpretation. The interactive event features two sleuths who are on the case of a mysterious disappearance.

The artwork is designed by Robin Kingsland.

As the story progresses, the audience will be given the opportunity to work on exciting clues to help the sleuths find out the culprit. For example, the families will be encouraged to crack codes and find answers to help the sleuths solve the case.

The show will be at Hemel Hempstead Library on Saturday, October 23, at 10am, and Tring Library on the same day at 2pm.

Hertfordshire County Council executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning, cllr Terry Douris said: "This is a delightful opportunity for families to make the most out of the half-term break and to experience one of the biggest events that Hertfordshire libraries have ever seen.

"We are delighted to be offering sessions with British Sign Language Interpreters, so that as many families as possible get to enjoy a locally-produced theatre show following a stormy period for the Arts Industry".

The project is therefore supported by Arts Council England, Auria Accountancy Hertfordshire and Touring Arts In Libraries, part of the National Rural Touring Forum.

Teasel Production’s Nicola Pollard said: “It’s a brand new venture, and we really hope the families of Hertfordshire will support us in October.

"We will provide a fun family outing, bring your thinking caps as our Book Sleuths need all the help they can get!"

Book Sleuths will be co-written by Teasel Production’s Director Nicola Pollard and Hertford-based writer and founder of Pins and Feathers Productions Kate Miller.

The show is being designed by Hertfordshire resident Nancy Surman, who has designed for a huge range of shows and companies over her long career.

All three women are professional theatre practitioners who live in Hertfordshire, and they have cast local, newly-graduated actors for the project.

